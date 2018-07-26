Jelena Djokovic's grandfather left in field after robbery - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jelena Djokovic's grandfather left in field after robbery

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) - The grandfather of Jelena Djokovic, the wife of Novak Djokovic, has been found tied up in a field after unknown assailants broke into his house in central Serbia.

Djokovic's press team says in a statement on Thursday the family is in "complete shock over what happened" to 85-year-old Miloslav Radisavljevic.

They say attackers broke into Radisavljevic's house, kidnapped him, and took him to a field several kilometers away.

Police said, without identifying Radisavljevic, they found a man early Thursday tied to a power pole close to his house in Ljig, some 50 kilometers south of Belgrade.

The man told the police he was also robbed by the two masked assailants of about 220 euros ($260) and a cell phone. Police say the man had no visible injuries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arizona state trooper fatally shot in highway confrontation

    Arizona state trooper fatally shot in highway confrontation

    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:54:44 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-07-26 14:25:23 GMT
    Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.More >>
    Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.More >>

  • MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

    MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-07-26 04:18:24 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-07-26 14:24:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court a...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court a...
    Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.More >>
    Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.More >>

  • Centuries-old butternut tree topples in heavy rain, wind

    Centuries-old butternut tree topples in heavy rain, wind

    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-07-26 11:36:44 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 10:22 AM EDT2018-07-26 14:22:45 GMT
    A centuries-old tree in Kinnelon, New Jersey, has been destroyed by heavy rain and strong wind.More >>
    A centuries-old tree in Kinnelon, New Jersey, has been destroyed by heavy rain and strong wind.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly