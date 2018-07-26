Ferguson 'humble' in first comments since brain surgery - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ferguson 'humble' in first comments since brain surgery

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has thanked medical staff in his first public comments since emergency brain surgery in May.

Ferguson, who has been recovering at home, released a video message through the club on Thursday.

The 76-year-old Ferguson, who looks well in the video, says: "Believe me, without those people, who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today."

There was an outpouring of concern and well wishes from across the game over the health of the most successful manager in British football history after it was announced Ferguson underwent surgery for a brain hemorrhage.

He says he feels "humble," and thanked everyone for their support.

Ferguson adds: "I will be back later in the season to watch the team. In the meantime, all the best to Jose (Mourinho) and the players. Thank you very much."

Ferguson retired in 2013. He led United to 38 titles in almost 27 years in charge of the team, including 13 Premier Leagues and two Champions Leagues.

Before that, he won 11 trophies with Aberdeen.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:42:19 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-07-26 16:09:20 GMT
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was...More >>
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was doing already.More >>

  • MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

    MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-07-26 04:18:24 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-07-26 16:08:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court a...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court a...
    Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.More >>
    Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.More >>

  • 'Urban island' heat tests Phoenix, other large cities

    'Urban island' heat tests Phoenix, other large cities

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:53 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:53:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-07-26 16:08:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, the sun beats down on downtown Phoenix. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona’s largest city is also an “urban heat island,” a phenomenon that pushes up temperatures i...(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, the sun beats down on downtown Phoenix. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona’s largest city is also an “urban heat island,” a phenomenon that pushes up temperatures i...

    Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

    More >>

    Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly