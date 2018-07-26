Kentucky Center for the Arts to reopen in September

Show at the venue were relocated due to the damage. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The damage to the Kentucky Center was visible from the street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Kentucky Center officials made the announcement about the reopening on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a summer of repairs and renovations following a fire, the Kentucky Center for the Arts is expected to reopen in September.

The entertainment venue made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday afternoon. Media outlets were given a tour of the building in it's current state, as well as an update on clean-up and repairs, immediately after.

A string of re-locations and cancellations for the Kentucky Center were announced after a three-alarm fire caused significant damage to the building in June.

This summer's fire was sparked by construction on the roof and took several hours to control, but no one was hurt. Access to the building remains limited to contractors and Kentucky Center employees, who returned to work in early July.

An update provided by the Kentucky Center and the Finance and Administration Cabinet in mid-July detailed the work being done around the building to return it to complete working order. Electrical and mechanical systems are back in operation and elevators have been certified indicating none sustained smoke and water damage.

Those will questions regarding upcoming shows and tickets have been encouraged to contact the Kentucky Center at 502-584-7777.

