Colts' fans welcome back Luck with standing ovation at camp - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Colts' fans welcome back Luck with standing ovation at camp

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks with the media on the opening day of the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks with the media on the opening day of the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Indianapolis Colts fans welcomed back Andrew Luck with a loud roar as he started throwing during the team's first training camp workout.

He was 2 of 6 with one interception during the first 11-on-11 drills.

It's the first time anyone outside the team or media has seen Luck throw a pass since he had surgery on his right shoulder in January 2017.

Some fans couldn't wait. They started lining up more than two hours before Thursday afternoon's practice began in a crowd full of Luck jerseys. Luck is coming back from a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder. New coach Frank Reich says Luck is under no practice restrictions though he will sit out some extra days at camp.

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP-NORC Poll: Latinos see health care communication barriers

    AP-NORC Poll: Latinos see health care communication barriers

    Thursday, July 26 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-07-26 19:04:39 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:19:01 GMT
    A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or...More >>
    A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or cultural barrier.More >>

  • Democrats press for tariff relief to bail out fishermen

    Democrats press for tariff relief to bail out fishermen

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-07-26 17:17:10 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:18:55 GMT
    A group of Democrats in Congress say fishermen are headed for a financial disaster due to increasing tariffs, and the government should be prepared to provide relief.More >>
    A group of Democrats in Congress say fishermen are headed for a financial disaster due to increasing tariffs, and the government should be prepared to provide relief.More >>

  • In twist, Trump administration backs Obama's monument decree

    In twist, Trump administration backs Obama's monument decree

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-07-26 17:17:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:18:30 GMT
    A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.More >>
    A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly