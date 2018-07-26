Man shot outside apartment building in southeast Louisville

A man was shot outside an apartment building in a southeast Louisville neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News File)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting on a sunny afternoon in a southeast Louisville neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirmed it happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on Coram Way, off Fegenbush Lane near Bardstown Road.

A man in his 20s was shot outside in that area, according to a police spokeswoman. Coram Way is a short street lined with apartment buildings.

Emergency crews said the man was conscious and alert as they took him to University Hospital.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this crime should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

