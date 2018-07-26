Southern Indiana students head back to school

New Albany High School was among the schools that returned to classes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Some WAVE Country students have already headed back to school.

Classes started for several southern Indiana school districts on Thursday – including New Albany-Floyd County. In addition to welcoming students, the district also welcomed a brand-new school, Green Valley Elementary.

The principal of the school, Dr. Brian Kehrer, greeted students as they walked in the building, comparing the first day of classes to Christmas morning.

Kehrer praised the school’s new additions - including features for severe weather and safety.

“We have many more securities on the door to keep them tight,” Dr. Brian Kehrer said. “Better entry systems to keep those who don't need to be in school out of school.”

Our Lady of Providence High School, Christian Academy Indiana and Holy Family in New Albany started school on Wednesday.

