Bills' McCoy focused on football, not police investigation

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) - LeSean McCoy had no doubts he'd be allowed to report for the start of Bills training camp after the running back was accused of bloodying his ex-girlfriend two weeks ago.

And McCoy on Thursday said he's confident he'll be playing in the Bills' season opener at Baltimore on Sept. 9.

"I'm here right now, so I feel very confident," McCoy said about an hour before the Bills opened training camp in suburban Rochester.

The comments were the first McCoy has made publicly since being accused of playing a role in his ex-girlfriend being injured during a home invasion at a house McCoy owns in the Atlanta suburbs.

No charges have been filed.

McCoy previously denied any involvement in the home invasion and other allegations posted on social media by a woman who appeared to be a friend of his ex-girlfriend.

McCoy on Thursday addressed the allegations just once in answering the first question during a near nine-minute news conference by saying: "It's an active investigation and I'll leave it at that."

He then repeatedly deflected other questions on what happened by saying he's solely focused on being ready for training camp and the upcoming season.

"Right now, my main focus is here on my teammates, my team, trying to build together in camp to reach our goal together, and that's a championship," McCoy said.

"I don't want to let things distract me or get in the way of that, because I'd be cheating my teammates," he said. "I came here focused for camp and just ready to play, ready to roll."

Bills general manager Brandon Beane says McCoy is in camp and "ready to roll," and doesn't foresee that changing based on conversations the team's had with the NFL, which is holding its own investigation into the allegations.

McCoy said the team has been supportive, in noting he had a lengthy conversation with Beane and coach Sean McDermott upon reporting to camp Wednesday.

"They're backing me 110 percent," he said. "We're moving forward."

McCoy spent much of the past six weeks working out in southern Florida with several NFL players, including Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore.

He said he's lost about 13 pounds after weighing 225 a few months ago.

McCoy is entering his 10th NFL season and fourth with Buffalo since being acquired by the Bills in trade with Philadelphia.

He's coming off a season in which he had 1,138 yards rushing, and 1,586 yards from scrimmage (including 448 receiving) for the fifth-best totals of his career.

McCoy ranks third among active running backs and 29th overall with 10,092 yards rushing.

