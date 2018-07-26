MSD tunnel project reveals historic Louisville rock samples

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Metro Sewer District’s project to build a tunnel 18 stories underground for wastewater and stormwater storage has also unearthed hundreds of millions of years of history.

As part of the preparation for the $200 million project, geologists drilled down 200 feet or more along the path of the tunnel to pull up samples of limestone and shale. Then rocks were analyzed as part of planning for the depth of the tunnel.

“It’s interesting in that when you draw core samples here in Louisville you find these marine coral in the fossils - much like you would expect to find in a barrier reef like Australia's barrier reef,” hydrogeologist Todd Tharpe said.

Tharpe said the explanation as to why the samples are so far inland is because they were deposited at a time 350 million years ago when present-day Louisville was by the equator. That was before plate techtonics and land mass shifting moved Louisville’s land to where it is today.

Sampling just east of Louisville Slugger Field found an artesian well - a pocket of underground water, according to MSD.

