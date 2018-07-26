Experts: Look before you lock to avoid hot car deaths

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Every year, dozens of children die from being left, deliberately and accidentally, inside hot cars.

The need for caution was back into the spotlight this week after a three and a half month old baby was pronounced dead at Baptist Floyd Hospital in New Albany. The child's father said the baby was left in the backseat of the car when the mother went to work after having dropped off one child at a separate day care - but forgot about the infant.

July is considered one of the most dangerous months for hot car deaths and accidents. Even a 70 degree day can become deadly in a matter of minutes for a young child left inside a car.

"Be aware, it can happen to you," Sharon Rengers with Norton Children's Prevention and Wellness said.

On a warm July day, the temperatures can seem pleasant outside. But inside a locked car, it can be deadly especially for children under two years old.

"We haven't had a fatality in about three years. And then, we have three in one summer. That's huge," Rengers said.

A child's death in New Albany this week was a fresh reminder of how deadly the heat can be.

"And heartbreaking for the parents who really unintentionally just got distracted," Rengers said.

A simple change to routine, like which parent drops off the kids at daycare, or a distraction on the roadway, can easily cause parents to accidentally forget their children in the back, Rengers said. The evolution of rear-facing car seats in the backseat of cars, she said, has compounded the problem.

"It's very easy to do. And lots of times, it's people going to work," Rengers said.

On an 87 degree day, just 15 minutes brings the temperature dangerously high inside a car. Thursday, the 87 degrees came on an overcast day with relatively mild humidity. But 15 minutes after putting a thermometer inside the recently parked car the temperature inside spiked up to 122 degrees.

Children heat up three to five times faster that adults. A rear-facing, sleeping child can be easy to forget if you're distracted, Rengers said. Instead of counting on remembering yourself, Rengers recommended moving your purse, your phone or even a shoe into the backseat by the baby so you remember to take both out of the car with you when the vehicle stops.

"But it is shocking because they think, 'if I can remember my phone, I can remember my baby.' Well... not necessarily," she said.

Rengers recommended setting a reminder on your phone to go off daily right after you would have dropped off your child. Ask your daycare to call if your child is late or fails to turn up. And always, she said, double check the backseat as soon as you're out of the car.

"It saves a lot of lives just looking before you lock," Rengers said.

New Albany Police and the Floyd County coroner declined Thursday to identify the baby's cause of death from Monday. Coroner Dave Moore said an autopsy was conducted on the child Wednesday and staff are now waiting for toxicology results.

