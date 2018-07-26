Officials knew of sex abuse allegations regarding Explorer Program in 2002

The report concluded there was not a cover up by LMPD command, but it determined "mistakes were made." (Source: WAVE 3 News)

This is an archive photo of Kenneth Betts with youth in the LMPD Explorer Program. (Source: Provided photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new timeline released Thursday as part of the Explorer Program investigation reveals at least two officials within the police department knew of sexual abuse allegations made against another Explorer.

The newly released documents show two female Explorers made allegations of sexual misconduct against another explorer, whose name is redacted in October, 2002. The documents state then Lt. Curtis Flaherty submitted a written report to Major Tim Emmington addressing the allegations.

WAVE 3 News has learned that person accused as the perpetrator in 2002 and whose name was redacted was Kenneth Betts. Betts would go on to serve as an officer and a mentor in the Explorer Program and would later be indicted for allegations of sexual abuse against minors.

The documents also confirm Betts started as a recruit with LMPD in 2006, four years after the allegations were made.

Kerry Harvey's report indicated LMPD Chief Steve Conrad did not learn of the 2002 allegations until the Fall of 2016.

There is no other information about the 2002 allegations in the newly released information.

It is unclear what, if any action was taken against Betts after the allegations were made.

+ NEW DOCUMENTS: Timeline of Explorer misconduct discovery

The earliest date the report lists that Chief Conrad knew something at all was July 22, 2013. For Mayor Fischer, the first date he was notified was Nov. 2016, according to the report.

This report was ordered by the Louisville Metro Council, but several council members have questioned its findings, and the relationship between Harvey and Fischer's Deputy Mayor, Ellen Hesen.

Harvey concluded through his report that there was not a coverup of misconduct within the Explorer Program by city officials, but "mistakes were made."

Who knew what, and when, has been a major sticking point for many questioning the report.

The timeline was released only after Metro Council members Jessica Green and Angela Leet asked for them. Leet indicated during a recent Public Safety Hearing that she expected to see a timeline as part of the report.

Harvey insisted he had released it to the City's Attorneys.

Green, the committee's Chair asked for the timelines to be handed over in a week.

They were released to the public after a vote during Thursday's Metro Council meeting.

The final pages show how much the city paid for the investigation and report.

Mayor Fischer shared the following statement on Thursday:

"Today the Metro Council and I are releasing additional attachments from former U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey's report, including billing information and timelines, which stem from the investigation I ordered on the Explorer program. My goal from the beginning has been to find the truth, obtain justice for the victims and address any mistakes. That's why I initiated the Harvey review; asked the FBI's Louisville office to investigate; ordered a separate review of all city programs that involve minors, which has led to new safeguards; and ended the Explorers program. In response to the Harvey report, I asked Chief Conrad to review the report's recommendations and today I received a letter from Chief Conrad outlining their implementation of all the applicable recommendations. That includes ending youth ride-alongs, and implementing new conflicts of interest policies and a five-year cap on service of officers in the Professional Standards and Public Integrity units. I remain committed to ensuring that all questions are answered, that justice is served and that all necessary measures are taken to make sure this never happens again."

