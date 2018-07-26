Metro government to pay $1.8 million in police shooting lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Attorney's Office has confirmed a payout of $1.8 million dollars to the family of Bruce Warrick, the man shot by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer in March 2017.

Warrick was shot inside an abandoned home in the 2600 block of Magazine Street in the Russell neighborhood. Video released from an LMPD body camera appeared to show him standing behind a mattress.

In the video, LMPD Officer Sarah Stumler can be heard telling Warrick to show his hands. Stumler then shot Warrick, hitting him in the abdomen. He was injured but survived.

A lawsuit filed by Warrick in February 2018 alleged that Warrick was trying to comply with the officer's demands when he was shot, and claimed that excessive force was used.

The Jefferson County Attorney's Office said on Thursday that the payout agreement was reached by both parties.

