Ledecky wins 200 free at US Nationals, Schmitt takes 2nd - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ledecky wins 200 free at US Nationals, Schmitt takes 2nd

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - Katie Ledecky led all the way to win the 200-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships, earning a second event to swim in Japan next month.

Ledecky touched first in 1 minute, 55.82 seconds on Thursday night, second-fastest in the world this year behind her top time of 1:54.66 she swam in June.

Ledecky qualified to swim the 200 free at the Pan Pacific championships in Tokyo in August, as well as the 800 free after winning it on Wednesday.

Swimming in the lane next to Ledecky, three-time Olympian Allison Schmitt chased Ledecky the entire race and finished second in 1:54.60. Also earning trips to Japan were third-place Gabby Deloof and Olympian Leah Smith, who was fourth.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

