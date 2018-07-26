Five Questions on Louisville's Homearama

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You spend a lot of time in your home. That's why people spend a lot of money fixing them up.

One place to get great ideas is Homearama.

This is the 51st straight year for the event that is wrapping up this weekend. So people have a few more days to go to Catalpa Farms in Jefferson County to check the seven homes out for themselves.

Five houses are still for sale.

Catalpa Farms is the first conservation subdivision in Jefferson County. Forty percent of the land is preserved as open space. Once the subdivision is complete it will feature multiple pools, hiking trails, lakes, frisbee golf, and pickle ball.

I'm told to try to beat the crowds your best bet is to go mid-day as mornings and evenings are busiest. And if you're hungry, there's an expanded menu in the concession area as well.

Here are my five questions with Pat Durham, the Executive Vice President of Homearama.

1.) What's different about the homes in this year's Homearama?

This year's homes are absolutely unique in that, unlike past years, they are all under $1 million dollars. This allows attendees to be able to picture design ideas for their own homes, or, for those in the market… possibly even buy an actual Homearama house! We also have a greater emphasis this year on the Craftsman style home, and guests will see several of those, along with other styles such as Traditional, Modern Farmhouse and French Country! This year's Homearama displays a wide range of styles to suit every taste.

2.) Is there a trend you see between the seven homes?

Yes! We've seen an even greater emphasis on energy efficient homes, technology, and open concept living that takes the "open" design to a whole new level. In several of these homes, there is truly no separation between kitchen, living and dining areas! We've also noticed that kitchen islands are getting larger, and in many cases, replacing an eat-in kitchen area altogether. Finally, while the white and gray aesthetic is clearly still trending, we've noticed that most of this year's homes are using color in design again. Whether that's via one painted wall, or wall covering, or islands that are green, blue (even pink!), pops of color seem to have come back "in."

3.) What's been the crowd favorite so far and why?

It's hard to say, and until the public has voted, we'd hate to guess at that! However, we're hearing a lot of buzz about homes #4 (farmhouse-style walk-out ranch), #5 (two story modern farmhouse) and #7 (light and bright craftsman). But truly, all seven homes are unique and special and feature outstanding craftsmanship and innovative design. We may be biased, but we think they should all be "favorites!"

4.) How do you choose the builders and the designers? Or does the builder choose the designer?

We are fortunate in that all of the builders in Homearama every year are BIA Registered Builders. In other words, they are carefully vetted for quality and integrity, and Homearama attendees know that they can't go wrong by choosing one of the builders on display! Once the site is selected, we start reaching out to our Registered Builders to see if they're willing to participate, and fortunately, several of them always are! From that point, they select their own designers and/or they utilize their own "in house" (full time employees) designers. In one case this year, the interior designer is also the homeowner! So, that's been a fun project to watch come together.

5.) What's the average price and average size of the homes?

Our homes this year range in price from $500,000 to the mid $800s, and are between 2,600 and 5,100 square feet! This year's homes display true livability for both families and those looking to downsize later in life.

