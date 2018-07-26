Americana reaches goal to help immigrant families in Louisville

The Americana Community Center serves immigrant families, helping them to acclimate to life in the United State. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Americana Community Center is helping Louisville's immigrant population thrive.

Three years ago they were facing financial hardships and were forced to look at cutting services, even though every single program had a waiting list.

They launched the Americana Dream Campaign with a goal of raising $4 million.

Thanks to community support they've reached that goal.

"While we still have lengthy waiting lists, we are more equipped to serve those who want to learn, to heal and to thrive," Maria Elbl, who sits on the American Board of Directors, said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 9 Occupy ICE protesters arrested

+ Kentucky Center for the Arts to reopen in September

+ MSD tunnel project reveals historic Louisville rock samples

The Center has now been able to hire more staff.

Last year, they served more than 5,000 adults and children from more than 100 countries.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.