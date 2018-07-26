Yankees slugger Judge breaks wrist, out 3 weeks - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Yankees slugger Judge breaks wrist, out 3 weeks

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The Yankees won 7-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The Yankees won 7-2.

NEW YORK (AP) - Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sustained a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a fastball and is expected to miss three weeks, overshadowing New York's 7-2 victory Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals.

The Yankees said Judge had a chip fracture and that no surgery has been recommended.

The team estimated it would be about three weeks before Judge could swing the bat in a game.

Normally an All-Star outfielder, Judge was the designated hitter. He winced when he was stung by a pitch from Jakob Junis in the first inning, got an infield hit the next time up and then was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the fourth.

Judge is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

