Man killed in shooting in Old Louisville near Central Park

The shooting was reported in the 1400 block of S. 6th Street. (Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood.

It was reported at 11:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. 6th Street, MetroSafe said. That's near Belgravia Court and Central Park.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

A man was shot and killed outside in that area, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Emergency crews rushed him to University Hospital, but he did not survive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police don't know if he lived in the neighborhood. He has not been identified.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.