Fatal overdoses increase in Jefferson County; grieving families left behind

Overdose deaths in Jefferson County went up 17 percent in 2017. (Source: WAVE 3 News File Photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are 426 Jefferson County families left behind from fatal overdoses in 2017. The forgotten victims find few with whom they can relate.

"It's going on two years but the pain is still just like it was yesterday," Betty Allen said.

Betty's son, Gregory, died of a heroin overdose in December 2016, at age 27.

His father Ken said it was hard to understand Greg's battle.

"I thought he could just get off of it," Ken said. "I've come to learn quite a bit about it now that he is gone."

Greg's parents said his addiction started long before trying heroin.

He started with prescription pills in high school.

"I felt like it was Greg's issue but it wasn't, it was my issue too," Ken said.

Through his own pain, Ken said he's learned that drug use is a community issue.

The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy found a 17 percent increase in deadly overdoses from 2016 to 2017, just in Jefferson County.

"This stuff is killing people," Ken said.

In the report released by the Commonwealth, fentanyl is the leading cause of deadly overdoses in Kentucky. In Jefferson County, 64 percent of deaths were caused by fentanyl -- double the number caused by heroin.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Kentucky drug overdose deaths jump 11.5 percent in 2017

+ IN father copes with death of infant left in hot car

+ 9 Occupy ICE protesters arrested

"It won't get better unless they clamp down on things and start giving people stiff jail sentences," Ken said. "I would rather do that than lose more people."

Logan Charles Silliman is the man accused of selling the drugs that killed Gregory. Silliman is the first defendant in the Western District of Kentucky to face federal charges of intentionally distributing heroin. The charges hold a mandatory 20 years in jail. The Allen's are still waiting on the trial.

"Until they take it seriously and start clamping down on these dealers, it's not going to get any better," Ken said.

The Allen's hope one day the number of fatal overdoses will fall. For now, they pass the time and continue their path to recovery by attending support groups.

"We can help somebody else with our story and they can understand that they are not by their self," Betty said.

The Allen's have attended First Hour Grief since February 2017. The grief support group meets every Thursday at South East Christian's Blakenbaker Campus from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. The group is free to attend and open to the public. The fourth Thursday of every month is dedicated to parents who have lost children to addiction.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.