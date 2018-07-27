Fatal overdoses increase in Jefferson County; grieving families left behind

It was reported at 11:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. 6th Street, MetroSafe said.More >>
It was reported at 11:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. 6th Street, MetroSafe said.More >>
There are 426 Jefferson County families left behind from fatal overdoses in 2017. The forgotten victims find few with whom they can relate.More >>
There are 426 Jefferson County families left behind from fatal overdoses in 2017. The forgotten victims find few with whom they can relate.More >>
Three years ago, the Americana Center launched the Americana Dream Campaign with a goal of raising $4 million. Thanks to community support they've reached that goal.More >>
Three years ago, the Americana Center launched the Americana Dream Campaign with a goal of raising $4 million. Thanks to community support they've reached that goal.More >>
This is the 51st straight year for the event that is wrapping up this weekend. So people have a few more days to go to Catalpa Farms in Jefferson County to check the seven homes out for themselves.More >>
This is the 51st straight year for the event that is wrapping up this weekend. So people have a few more days to go to Catalpa Farms in Jefferson County to check the seven homes out for themselves.More >>
A redacted version of a timeline showing when city officials learned of misconduct within the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program has been released.More >>
A redacted version of a timeline showing when city officials learned of misconduct within the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program has been released.More >>