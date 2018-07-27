Britney Spears joins Jimmy Fallon for 'Ew!'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Britney Spears made an appearance on Thursday night's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Britney played Abby, a camp friend of Fallon's Sara. The two talked about horses, mermaid pillows and Throwback Thursday Instagram pictures.

Check out the clip below.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.