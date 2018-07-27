Mayonnaise ice cream: Would you eat it?

An ice cream shop in Scotland has come up with the unusual concoction, and the internet just can't with this. (Source: ice_falkirk on Instagram)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - July is National Ice Cream Month, and what better way to celebrate than with a giant scoop of mayonnaise ice cream?

An ice cream shop in Scotland has come up with the unusual concoction, and the internet just can't with this.

Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should. ????‍?? #mayoicecream — FATMA ???? (@FatmaAldahneem) July 27, 2018

I’m off to eat something spicy to try to offset the upsetting food decisions other white people are making today #ranchdressingfountain #mayoicecream — CMFran (@405SoccerMom) July 27, 2018

Something are just not meant to exist.. what is next now, a ketchup ice cream? ????‍?? #mayoicecream https://t.co/tD1OCbt3dq — FATMA ???? (@FatmaAldahneem) July 27, 2018

The unusual flavor was developed at ICE, a scoop shop in Falkirk, Scotland. The shop also sells a flavor called Monster Energy, if that's more your speed.

So far, there's no indication that mayonnaise ice cream will be available here in the U.S. And maybe that's a good thing.

