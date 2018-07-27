Mayonnaise ice cream: Would you eat it? - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mayonnaise ice cream: Would you eat it?

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
An ice cream shop in Scotland has come up with the unusual concoction, and the internet just can't with this. (Source: ice_falkirk on Instagram)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - July is National Ice Cream Month, and what better way to celebrate than with a giant scoop of mayonnaise ice cream? 

An ice cream shop in Scotland has come up with the unusual concoction, and the internet just can't with this. 

The unusual flavor was developed at  ICE, a scoop shop in Falkirk, Scotland. The shop also sells a flavor called Monster Energy, if that's more your speed.

So far, there's no indication that mayonnaise ice cream will be available here in the U.S. And maybe that's a good thing. 

