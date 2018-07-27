Ricciardo best in first Hungarian GP practice, Vettel 2nd - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ricciardo best in first Hungarian GP practice, Vettel 2nd

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) - Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo was fastest in the first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday.

The narrow Hungaroring track is among the most difficult to overtake on in Formula One, and considered more favorable to cars with a strong downforce like Red Bull and Ferrari.

Ricciardo was followed by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel then his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in warm and sunny conditions.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was fourth, then Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, who struggled to find pace on a track not best suited to their cars.

Hamilton, who won last weekend's German GP from 14th place on the grid, briefly lost control of his car on Turn 5 and also complained of his tires.

Verstappen also spun, while Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg aborted his run before the end of practice because of engine problems.

Ferrari's team garage and motorhome flew its flag at half-mast and team members wore black armbands, after the death of its former president Sergio Marchionne. Vettel and Raikkonen also had black bands attached to their cars.

Marchionne, who was 66, died on Wednesday after complications from surgery in Zurich.

There is a second practice later Friday. A third practice and qualifying are on Saturday.

