2020 Tokyo Olympics consider daylight saving to beat heat - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics consider daylight saving to beat heat

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File). In this Friday, July 20, 2018, photoA man walks in shade of a building in Tokyo. A deadly heat wave in Japan has many residents in the Japanese capital questioning the wisdom of staging the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in July a... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File). In this Friday, July 20, 2018, photoA man walks in shade of a building in Tokyo. A deadly heat wave in Japan has many residents in the Japanese capital questioning the wisdom of staging the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in July a...

TOKYO (AP) - Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are considering introducing daylight saving time as a countermeasure to the extreme heat that could prevail in the Japanese capital during the games.

Japan has been gripped by a deadly heatwave this summer that has resulted in more than 65 deaths nationwide.

The temperature on Monday reached 41.1 Celsius (106 Fahrenheit), the highest ever recorded in Japan.

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee, met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday to discuss the possibility of introducing daylight saving time during the 2020 Games.

The International Olympic Committee decided this month the marathon would be staged at 7 a.m. to lessen the effect of extreme heat.

Temperatures in central Tokyo often exceed 35 Celsius (95 F) in July and August, made more difficult because of high humidity.

Mori said after the meeting the prime minister said putting clocks forward one or two hours during the games "may be one solution."

The CEO of the organizing committee, Toshiro Muto, was at the meeting and said such extreme heat had not entered into the Olympic planning.

The 1964 Games in Tokyo were held in October to avoid the harshest of the heat. That was before the Olympics schedule was influenced by rights-paying broadcasters and sponsors.

The 2020 Olympics are scheduled to run from July 24 to Aug. 9.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Residents flee California wildfire as it tears through towns

    Residents flee California wildfire as it tears through towns

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:41:54 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-07-27 15:04:59 GMT
    (Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

  • White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:52:28 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-07-27 15:02:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>

  • Parkland, Florida students embrace New Zealand on field trip

    Parkland, Florida students embrace New Zealand on field trip

    Friday, July 27 2018 3:05 AM EDT2018-07-27 07:05:40 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-07-27 15:02:18 GMT
    Students from Florida high school have embraced New Zealand during visit meant to learn how to keep youth movements going.More >>
    Students from Florida high school have embraced New Zealand during visit meant to learn how to keep youth movements going.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly