Old Louisville homicide victim identified

The shooting was reported in the 1400 block of S. 6th Street. (Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have identified the man shot dead in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Thursday.

Maurice Smith, 41, was shot at about 11:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. 6th Street. That's near Belgravia Court and Central Park.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Emergency crews rushed him to University Hospital, but Smith was pronounced dead a short time later.

Information about suspects or motives was not immediately known. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.