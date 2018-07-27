Old Louisville homicide victim identified - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Old Louisville homicide victim identified

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
The shooting was reported in the 1400 block of S. 6th Street. (Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News) The shooting was reported in the 1400 block of S. 6th Street. (Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have identified the man shot dead in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Thursday.

Maurice Smith, 41, was shot at about 11:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. 6th Street. That's near Belgravia Court and Central Park.

Emergency crews rushed him to University Hospital, but Smith was pronounced dead a short time later.

Information about suspects or motives was not immediately known. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

