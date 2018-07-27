Remains found in Fern Creek area identified, cause of death 'pending'

The bones found behind the Cedar Springs Apartments in Fern Creek. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The human remains found last month in a creek bed in the Fern Creek area have been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says the remains are those of Timothy J. Nickles, 28, of Louisville.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Brothers find bones in Fern Creek: 'I just knew something was off'

The remains were found on June 19 in the 8900 block of Beulah Church Road by two brothers who were walking in the woods behind their home.

The cause and location of Nickles death is listed as "investigation pending."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.