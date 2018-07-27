Body found by sanitation worker

The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a body was discovered by a sanitation worker in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the body was a female and was found in the back of a solid waste truck.

"She was found in the trash, unfortunately," he said.

The age of the female has not been released.

Police are classifying the case as a death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

