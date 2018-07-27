Body found by sanitation worker

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a body was discovered by a sanitation worker in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the body was a female and was found in the back of a solid waste truck.
"She was found in the trash, unfortunately," he said.
The age of the female has not been released.
Police are classifying the case as a death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.