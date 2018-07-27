Woman's body found in dumpster by Louisville sanitation worker - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woman's body found in dumpster by Louisville sanitation worker

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a body was discovered by a sanitation worker in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the body was a female and was found in the back of a solid waste truck.

"She was found in the trash, unfortunately," he said.

The age of the female has not been released.

Police are classifying the case as a death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly