Tony Lindauer: Jefferson County PVA under investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The state is investigating Jefferson County's longtime property valuation administrator Tony Lindauer, WAVE 3 News has confirmed.

The nature of the allegations has not been confirmed, but the state’s personnel cabinet, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, is compiling a report.

WAVE 3 News has learned that Lindauer, an elected official, is now on a "flex" schedule, and is only allowed to come into the office after normal business hours, on weekends and for meetings. He has been working from home, according to the PVA.

The EEOC handles personnel complaints.

The PVA would not comment further, and would not confirm how long ago the investigation began.

WAVE 3 News is working to gather more information.

