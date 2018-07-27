Man indicted in 30 year old rape case, another victim talks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An 88-year old woman has been waiting 35 years for justice after being raped. She might now get it.

A recently tested rape kit from 1983 shows that DNA matches a man currently serving a 200-year sentence for rape. 53-year old Henry Crawford has now been indicted in the recent case.

WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan spoke with another sexual assault survivor who helped put Crawford being bars for that sentence.

It was October of 1990, and Dana Minrath had just d ropped her child off at daycare, returned to her Hikes Point home and went into the bathroom.

"He was standing behind the door and that's when he began hitting me," Minrath said. "He quickly tied my hands together and he raped me. And before he left the house he tied my legs together. I was blindfolded as well and he tore the phones out of the wall so that I guess I couldn't call anybody."

She recalls that he was extremely violent, causing injuries that required her to get more than a dozen injuries. She also suffered some nerve damage in one of her hands because they had been tied together for so long.

"At one point when he had the gun to the back of my head, the only thing I said to him was 'Don't kill me. Please don't kill me. You can do anything you want, just don't kill me,'" Minrath said.

Minrath said she heard him leave the house, waited 20 minutes and was able to get her feet untied. She left her house searching for help. A man who was driving down her street stopped to help.

"For years and years and years, the first thing I thought about when I woke up and the last thing I thought at night before I went to sleep was that," Minrath said.

Dana had to wait 16 years to learn who that man was. In 2006, cold cases like Dana's were being tested.

It showed a link to Henry Crawford, who was serving time on burglary charges.

In 2010 he was convicted in Dana's case and sentenced to 200 years in prison.

Minrath said she always felt there could be other women out there who had been sexually assaulted by him.

"The fact that he never spoke, there was never any sound. He came into the house and left no mark or sign that the house had been broken into. I just didn't believe I was his first," Minrath said.

She later determined Crawford got into her house through a back bedroom by breaking the window.

In 2016, 2,000 old rape kits were tested. And again a DNA match to Crawford and a 1983 rape.

That woman was 52 years old then--she's now 88. Crawford has been indicted in this case and pleaded not guilty.

"So for 35 years she's been looking over her shoulder, and that's not a good way to have to live your life. Now she knows, so hopefully she can get a little peace with that," Minrath said.

Minrath has been on the board of the Center for Women and Families for six years, helping rape victims and speaking publicly about what she went through.

"It helps me to be able to talk about it," she said. "It's a part of my life."

And sadly it is for other women, said the President of the Center for Women and Families. She said there are hundreds who hope their rape kit that's gone untested will soon provide answers.

"I think it gives them a tremendous amount and sense of hope. Hope that they are believed, going to be believed," said Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, the President of The Center for Women and Families.

The 88 victim in this case apparently didn't hesitate when asked if she wants to prosecute. She said yes.

Minrath said if she wants her to join her in the courtroom, she will be there.

"If she wants to have that support of a bunch of powerful women there with her, you know to back her up, I would be, I would be pleased to do that," Minrath said.

