Alabama gives Saban 8-year deal worth more than $74 million - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Alabama gives Saban 8-year deal worth more than $74 million

(AP Photo/John Amis). NCAA college football head coach Nick Saban of Alabama speaks during the ceremony for the acceptance of The Macarthur Bowl trophy which is in front of him during the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the College Football Hall ... (AP Photo/John Amis). NCAA college football head coach Nick Saban of Alabama speaks during the ceremony for the acceptance of The Macarthur Bowl trophy which is in front of him during the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the College Football Hall ...
(AP Photo/John Amis). Fans seek autographs from NCAA college football head coach Nick Saban of Alabama during the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/John Amis). Fans seek autographs from NCAA college football head coach Nick Saban of Alabama during the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban has received a new eight-year deal worth at least $74 million.

The agreement runs through the 2025 season and was announced on Friday. Saban gets a one-year extension with a sizable raise for the 66-year-old coach, who has led the Crimson Tide to five national championships over the past nine seasons.

Saban's salary will increase to $7.5 million this season and go up by another $400,000 in each subsequent year. He also gets an $800,000 signing incentive this year and would receive the same amount for completing each of the next three seasons - 2019, 2020 and 2021.

He had received an eight-year deal worth at least $65 million in May 2017.

Then Saban claimed his fifth title with the Crimson Tide in January with a come-from-behind, overtime win over Georgia thanks to a quarterback switch that paid off.

___

More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Science Says record heat, fires worsened by climate change

    Science Says record heat, fires worsened by climate change

    Friday, July 27 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:58:50 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-07-27 21:45:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). The Carr Fire burns along Highway 299 in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Noah Berger). The Carr Fire burns along Highway 299 in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
    Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.More >>
    Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.More >>

  • Former New York Assembly Speaker gets 7 years in prison

    Former New York Assembly Speaker gets 7 years in prison

    Friday, July 27 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-27 04:15:37 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-07-27 21:45:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, is scheduled to be sente...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, is scheduled to be sente...
    One of the most powerful politicians in New York before corruption charges abruptly ended his career is scheduled to be sentenced for a second time.More >>
    One of the most powerful politicians in New York before corruption charges abruptly ended his career is scheduled to be sentenced for a second time.More >>

  • Unpublished parts of Malcolm X's autobiography auctioned off

    Unpublished parts of Malcolm X's autobiography auctioned off

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:07 PM EDT2018-07-27 03:07:40 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-07-27 21:44:43 GMT
    The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem. (Source: AP Photo)The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem. (Source: AP Photo)

    For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most...

    More >>

    For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly