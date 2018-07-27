JCPS back-to-school events bring free supplies to students

A list of all colleges offering online courses in Kentucky.

Find your area school system on the internet.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - School starts in just a few weeks for Jefferson County Public Schools--August 15 to be exact. In preparation, free school and health supplies will be available at JCPS-sponsored events this weekend.

Tomorrow from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m., the Catholic Enrichment Center Office of Multicultural Ministry will host a Back-to-School Fair, located at 316 West Broadway.

Also tomorrow, from 10.a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: The Kindergarten ReadyFest at Western High School, with music, games, free dental screenings (required for incoming kindergarteners) and school bus rides.

JCPS reps will be on hand at Western to provide free supplies and workbooks to students. They will also help families complete the paperwork for free and reduced school meals and schedule appointments for free uniforms through the Clothing Assistance Program.

Later on Saturday, Wilkerson Elementary, located at 5601 Johnsontown Road, will have a back-to-school event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Students have to be with an adult to get supplies, which will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Services, information and school supplies will vary by site.

Events are sponsored by JCPS and community partners, including the Louisville Metro Department of Community Services and Neighborhood Place.

JCPS' website has a page dedicated to back-to-school events and information, available here .

