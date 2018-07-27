'Unspeakable tragedy': Metro government settles officer-involved crash lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro government has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a woman killed in an officer-involved crash.

The attorney for the victim's family, Aaron Murphy, confirmed a settlement agreement on Friday.

In March 2017, Louisville Metro Police officer Christopher Barker hit a car on Fern Valley Road. Barker was driving at a speed of 72 miles per hour, 27 miles over the speed limit, according to documents obtained by WAVE 3 News. Baker was in a marked LMPD cruiser, but was not on a run.

Bishnu Bhujel, 42, who was inside the other car, was killed. She died at the hospital due to injuries she suffered from the collision.

Murphy called the deadly crash an "unspeakable tragedy."

The victim and her husband were teenage sweethearts, Morgan said. They have five children, three of which are under 18.

The family knew the findings of the LMPD's Public Integrity Unit investigation before the settlement was reached, Morgan said. They knew that no charges would be filed against the officer involved in the crash.

Public Information Officer Jeff Cooke from the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney confirmed that although they reviewed the case in November 2017, the case was not presented to a grand jury for consideration.

LMPD PIO Alicia Smiley confirmed that the LMPD took disciplinary action against Baker after a PSU investigation.

The LMPD's Professional Standards Unit found that Baker was in violation of two standard operating procedures, punctuality and obedience to rules and regulations, a letter from the LMPD said.

Baker was suspended for 30 days.

