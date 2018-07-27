'Unspeakable tragedy': Metro government settles officer-involved crash lawsuit

WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan spoke with the sexual assault survivor who helped put a rapist behind bars for a 200-year sentence.More >>
WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan spoke with the sexual assault survivor who helped put a rapist behind bars for a 200-year sentence.More >>
A 24-year-old Arizona State Trooper and Navy veteran who grew up in Louisville lost his life Wednesday night when a suspect shot and killed him on the highway.More >>
A 24-year-old Arizona State Trooper and Navy veteran who grew up in Louisville lost his life Wednesday night when a suspect shot and killed him on the highway.More >>
Michael Sanders, 34, has been charged with the death of missing person, Skyler Naugle.More >>
Michael Sanders, 34, has been charged with the death of missing person, Skyler Naugle.More >>
Once the sky cleared and storms lifted, some homes and trees saw heavy damage. Some were spared, other families lost everything, but are grateful to have their lives.More >>
Once the sky cleared and storms lifted, some homes and trees saw heavy damage. Some were spared, other families lost everything, but are grateful to have their lives.More >>
Metro government has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a woman killed in an officer-involved crash.More >>
Metro government has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a woman killed in an officer-involved crash.More >>