AZ trooper killed in line of duty was raised in Louisville; remembered as selfless

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 24-year-old Arizona State Trooper and Navy veteran who grew up in Louisville lost his life Wednesday night when a suspect shot and killed him on the highway.

Trooper Tyler Edenhofer, a rookie in training, was killed as he and two other troopers responded to a call near Phoenix.

"He had been one of my troopers for 52 days," Colonel Frank Milstead, the Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said.

Investigators said the troopers headed to a call of a man throwing rocks at cars on Interstate 10. The officers struggled with the man for several minutes when he grabbed another trooper's gun, shooting and killing the Jeffersontown High School grad and injuring the two other officers.

Edenhofer's father, Keith Welscher, told WAVE 3 News getting the call of his son's death was a nightmare that he's still hoping he's going to wake up from.

His son, who loved public service and had a goal to become a state trooper, was shot and killed on his final day of training.

Welscher remembered his son loved the open road.

"If he needed to clear his head, he loved to just drive," he said.

A teacher at Jeffersontown High School told Welscher, Edenhofer was ambitious and driven. His father said he also cherished helping people, so his goal to become a trooper was a perfect fit.

"It was a proud moment," Welsher said. "I knew my son was doing something I knew he wanted to do."

Welscher said he also knew he and Tyler's mom and his stepmother did a good job of raising him, and when it was confirmed by Tyler's Arizona State Police Commander, it was a proud moment.

"He already took that oath when he was in the Navy to protect and serve at whatever cost, and now to want to do that as a highway patrolman or state trooper -- I've got goosebumps just thinking about it," Welscher said. "He was an extraordinary person. He was a 'break the mold' kind of kid."

Growing up, Tyler loved bowling and hanging out at home, especially with his little sister and brother, Alex and William, who called him T-T.

"He's the type of man I hope my other children aspire to be," his stepmother Jo Simons said. "He cared, he was always asking, 'Are you ok?'"

Simons said news that Tyler was killed by a suspect after he and his training officer stopped to help another trooper was overwhelming.

"You put all this effort into them and knowing they're going to make a difference and for someone to take it away," she said. "It's very hard on everyone here."

His father added: "It was like nobody can prepare you, there's nothing you can hear, no one can tell you that, you just lost your son."

Welscher said although his son knew the open road he treasured was dangerous, it was his call of duty.

"He loved what he was doing and he wouldn't blink an eye about doing it all over again," he said.

Welscher said his son moved to Arizona to be near his mother.

The man who killed him is Isaac King, 20, who has a history of mental illness, police said. Welscher's father said he prays for King's parents, as they are also dealing with something unimaginable.

