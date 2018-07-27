The Latest: Ex-Tennessee players acquitted on rape charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the trial of two former University of Tennessee football players facing aggravated rape charges (all times local):
5:05 p.m.
Jurors have acquitted two former University of Tennessee football players who were indicted on aggravated rape charges nearly 3 ½ years ago.
The jury of seven women and five men deliberated Friday for almost 1 ½ hours before finding A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams not guilty.
A woman had testified that both men raped her at Johnson's apartment in the early morning hours of Nov. 16, 2014, after a Tennessee football victory over Kentucky. Johnson was a star linebacker and Williams was a defensive back for Tennessee at the time.
Both men were suspended from the team less than 48 hours later and never played for Tennessee again. They were indicted in February 2015.
Lawyers for both defendants had rested their case Friday without calling any witnesses. Prosecutors rested their case Thursday.
Johnson embraced his friends and relatives immediately after the verdict was announced. Williams hugged his lawyer.
___
3:20 p.m.
Jurors have begun deliberating in the trial of two former University of Tennessee football players facing aggravated rape charges.
Prosecutors and defense lawyers gave their closing arguments Friday afternoon in the trial of A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams.
A woman says both defendants raped her at Johnson's apartment in the early morning hours of Nov. 16, 2014, after a Tennessee football victory over Kentucky. Johnson was a star linebacker and Williams was a defensive back for Tennessee at the time.
Both men were indicted on February 2015.
The prosecution rested its case Thursday afternoon. Lawyers for both defendants rested their case Friday without calling any witnesses.
Defense lawyers have said the woman had consensual sex with both men at the same time before lying that she was raped.
___
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
