Murder suspect Michael Sanders in court, trial date set

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A southern Indiana murder suspect made his first appearance in court on Friday.

Michael Sanders, 34, has been charged with the death of missing person, Skyler Naugle.

>>> PREVIOUS STORY: Man wanted in connection to Washington Co. murder case arrested

Sanders was out on probation but is now being held without bail.

Sanders was arrested on July 27 when police received a report of a missing car in the area where he was last seen earlier in the month. The search for the vehicle resulted in Sanders being stopped on Boatman Road and York Road in Austin by an Austin City Police Officer.

>>> RELATED STORY: ISP seek person of interest in murder case after dead body found in Washington Co.

Sanders was wanted as a person of interest in the death of Skyler Naugle. Naugle is believed to be the person found dead on July 23 in the woods near Sanders’ home. An autopsy could not positively identify a body found in the woods near Sanders’ home was Naugle - but it did reveal the person was killed by a gunshot to the head. Police said the tattoos on the body matched those of Naugle.

Sanders’ trial date has been set for December 4.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.