Man caught filming others in restroom at Elizabethtown Walmart

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Police said a Brandenburg man was set up for several hours filming others in the men's restroom at an Elizabethtown Walmart - without their knowledge.

Matthew Spillman, 29, was arrested around 9 p.m. Thursday night at the store at 100 Walmart Drive. He told Elizabethtown Police he'd been in the bathroom since 3:30 p.m.

A juvenile employee reported seeing Spillman with his phone over the top of a stall. Spillman admitted to filming other males for “pleasure purposes,” according to a police report. He also told police he'd been filming at other locations in the area about a month ago.

Spillman has been charged with voyeurism and tampering with physical evidence, for attempting to delete videos from his phone when confronted by police.

