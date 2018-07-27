Man caught filming others in restroom at Elizabethtown Walmart - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man caught filming others in restroom at Elizabethtown Walmart

Matthew Spillman. (Hardin County Detention Center) Matthew Spillman. (Hardin County Detention Center)
Matthew Spillman. (Hardin County Detention Center) Matthew Spillman. (Hardin County Detention Center)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Police said a Brandenburg man was set up for several hours filming others in the men's restroom at an Elizabethtown Walmart - without their knowledge.

Matthew Spillman, 29, was arrested around 9 p.m. Thursday night at the store at 100 Walmart Drive. He told Elizabethtown Police he'd been in the bathroom since 3:30 p.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

A juvenile employee reported seeing Spillman with his phone over the top of a stall. Spillman admitted to filming other males for “pleasure purposes,” according to a police report. He also told police he'd been filming at other locations in the area about a month ago.

Spillman has been charged with voyeurism and tampering with physical evidence, for attempting to delete videos from his phone when confronted by police.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly