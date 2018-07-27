Kids found living in filth, Radcliff woman charged

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - A Radcliff woman faces felony charges after police say her six children were living in a filthy home full of drugs.

Stephanie Yarnell is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.

Police said her Hardin County home was completely unlivable, covered in filth with a terrible odor.

Officers also found heroin, methamphetamine, narcotic pills, marijuana and a loaded AR-15 style long rifle, all of which were accessible to the six children living in the home.

The conditions of the house and of the children's rooms were completely unlivable, police said, and "the odor and filth was unacceptable."

