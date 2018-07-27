Bradley plays last 4 holes in 6 under in Canadian Open

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Whee Kim tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Friday July 27, 2018.

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP). Nick Taylor of Canada watches his approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Friday July 27, 2018.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Kevin Tway waits for his playing partners to putt out on the 16th green during the second round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Friday July 27, 2018.

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP). Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Friday July 27, 2018.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Kevin Tway watches the ball bounce towards the hole on the 16th green during the second round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Friday July 27, 2018.

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) - Keegan Bradley played the last four holes in 6 under, making two of his three eagles Friday, to pull within a shot of the lead in the RBC Canadian Open.

Bradley holed putts of 10 feet on the par-3 15th, 20 feet on the par-5 16th, 27 feet on the par-4 17th and 20 feet on the par-5 18th - after hitting an approach from 159 yards. He made a 7-footer on No. 2 for the first eagle.

Playing alongside leader Kevin Tway at Glen Abbey, Bradley closed birdie-eagle-birdie-eagle for a 9-under 63. He also eagled the par-5 second hole.

Tway birdied the final hole for a 65 to get to 13 under. He's trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour in the event his father won 15 years ago at Hamilton for his last victory.

Whee Kim had a 65 to match Bradley at 12 under.

