IED at estate sale explodes, injures 3 in KY

The former principal of Manual High School, who was recently reassigned to a non-instructional teacher position, is appealing that decision.More >>
The former principal of Manual High School, who was recently reassigned to a non-instructional teacher position, is appealing that decision.More >>
Police said a man shopping at the sale picked up an item and it exploded.More >>
Police said a man shopping at the sale picked up an item and it exploded.More >>
A Radcliff woman faces felony charges after police say her six children were living in a filthy home full of drugs.More >>
A Radcliff woman faces felony charges after police say her six children were living in a filthy home full of drugs.More >>
A juvenile employee reported seeing Matthew Spillman with his phone over the top of a stall.More >>
A juvenile employee reported seeing Matthew Spillman with his phone over the top of a stall.More >>
WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan spoke with the sexual assault survivor who helped put a rapist behind bars for a 200-year sentence.More >>
WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan spoke with the sexual assault survivor who helped put a rapist behind bars for a 200-year sentence.More >>