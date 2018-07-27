IED at estate sale explodes, injures 3 in KY

Fire crews and police blocked off the house to investigate the explosion. (Source: WLEX)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Three people were hurt in an explosion during an estate sale in Lexington, Kentucky.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday on Nakomi Drive. Police said a man shopping at the sale picked up an item and it exploded.

An investigation revealed the man was looking at an improvised explosive device (IED). Police said it appeared to be a lighter, and the man accidentally ignited the device and it exploded.

He suffered a severe hand injury. Two others were hurt -- one person got a concussion and the other suffered some cuts.

They were all taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

Crews roped off the house to investigate. The structure was not harmed.

No arrests have been made.

It's not clear who hosted the estate sale, or if that person has recently passed away or is in the process of moving.

