Jerry Mayes: Former Manual principal appeals his demotion

A list of all colleges offering online courses in Kentucky.

Find your area school system on the internet.

Find your area school system on the internet.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The former principal of Manual High School, who was recently reassigned to a non-instructional teacher position, is appealing that decision.

In a notice of appeal letter to Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, Jerry Mayes' attorney claims his client was forced to be silent when accused of racial injustice.

>> More JCPS news on wave3.com

Mayes' reassignment stems from a 2017 conversation he had with two students.

The letter also says that if Mayes is not reinstated as Manual's principal, he will seek legal action.

WAVE 3 News reached out to JCPS for comment. As is standard practice, the district said they do not comment on personnel issues.

Earlier this week, retired JCPS administrator Kirk Lattimore was named Manual's interim principal.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.