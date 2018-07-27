A summertime favorite is going away in South Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

A summertime favorite is going away in South Louisville

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Business partners Shaneca Cowherd, left, and Frederick Brown, right, opened Mz Piggy's ice cream shop in 2017. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Business partners Shaneca Cowherd, left, and Frederick Brown, right, opened Mz Piggy's ice cream shop in 2017. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Rows of ice cream containers displayed at Mz Piggy's. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Rows of ice cream containers displayed at Mz Piggy's. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kids eat ice cream outside Mz Piggy's in South Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Kids eat ice cream outside Mz Piggy's in South Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mz Piggy's ice cream shop is closing. It’s located in a part of town that is working to attract new local businesses. 

The owner of the building terminated the lease. The owner of the shop says he's working to stay in the neighborhood. 

Frederick Brown has two weeks to find a new location. 

“We wanted to put something here that would draw people here,” Brown said. 

Brown opened his ice cream shop in South Louisville in 2017.

“With the negativity that people talked about this neighborhood, we knew we were up against a few different things,” Brown said. 

The building Brown and his business partner, Shaneca Cowherd, rented needed a lot of work. They redid the roof, changed the floors, and renovated the exterior. They invested around $20,000 of their own money. 

For Brown, who's a full-time welder and amateur boxer, he said serving ice cream brings him something different. 

“They don't know what to expect when we bring it to the window and they are like Oh My God look at it, so I like that,” Brown said.

Brown said he loves to get creative churning original ice cream flavors in his kitchen. Now he has to find a new one. 

“The owners are planning to do something else with the building,” Brown said. 

Brown said he has until August 15 to find a new home for Mz Piggy's. 

Now that he will have to start over, he doesn't want to go too far. 

“I don't want the community to feel like we are giving up on them because we have to move,” Brown said. “We would like to find another spot that's in this area.”

Brown also said he needs to sell as much ice cream as he can before closing up shop. For now, Mz Piggy's is located at Algonquin Parkway and Winkler Avenue. 

