Ames shares lead at Senior British Open with Jimenez

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) - Stephen Ames shares the lead with Miguel Angel Jimenez on 9 under at the Senior British Open after the Canadian completed his delayed second round on Saturday.

Darkness had ended play early on Friday with No. 18 remaining for Ames, which he parred on the Old Course for a 3-under 69.

Ames was among 18 players who returned Saturday morning to complete their rounds.

Jimenez finished on Friday, with the Spaniard firing a 5-under 67 for a total of 135.

Ames and Jimenez have a one-stroke lead over American pair Jeff Sluman (68) and Kirk Triplett (71), and defending champion Bernhard Langer (69).

Tom Watson is two strokes off the lead.

Play was delayed for 85 minutes at the start of Friday's round due to thick fog.

