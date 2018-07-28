Louisville company to make free app for local non-profit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville technology company is launching a new initiative to help an area non-profit reach more customers.

Slingshot's new project LAUNCH will give one WAVE Country non-profit a custom mobile application. The company is asking the community to nominate their favorite non-profit on the LAUNCH website. Non-profits can apply to the program on the site. The nomination process lasts through August 30.

Any 501(c)(3) organization serving the Greater Louisville area, including Southern Indiana, can be nominated. Organizations will have the chance to submit an application explaining how a mobile application could help and advance their mission. To nominate a local non-profit or apply directly, visit www.yslingshot.com/launch, enter the organization's name, address and contact information.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ A summertime favorite is going away in South Louisville

+ JCPS back-to-school events bring free supplies to students

+ WinStar Farm still weighing options on Justify breeding rights

All initial applications are due by October 5. The company will review the applications which will be scored and narrowed down to a list of semi-finalists. A panel, which includes members of the Slingshot team along with a representative from Metro United Way, the Mayor's Office, and Greater Louisville Inc., will decide the finalists and the winning organization.

"For more than a decade, we've had the chance to work with a variety of amazing companies and organizations in here in Louisville. We wanted to give back to the community that's done so much for us - this was a way to make a real, lasting impact," David Galownia, President and Founder of Slingshot, said. "We know there are so many non-profits that could further drive their mission and expand their reach through innovative technology. With tight budgets and increased demand, creating innovation solutions to problems is not feasible for many charities. We want to develop a high-tech solution to a problem for an organization that wouldn't otherwise have a chance to do so."

Slingshot is expected to launch the winner's app in February 2019 and bring the new app to market by Fall 2019.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.