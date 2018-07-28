Louisville company to make free app for local non-profit

Any 501(c)(3) organization serving the Greater Louisville area, including Southern Indiana, can be nominated.More >>
South Louisville's Mz Piggy's ice cream shop is closing. The owner of the shop says he's working to stay in the neighborhood, but only has until August 15 to find a new location.More >>
Governor Matt Bevin continued his fight on Friday, trying to avoid paying higher property taxes. Earlier this week, Bevin's attorney argued the Jefferson County PVA, the Property Valuation Administrator, overestimated the value of the Governor's Anchorage mansion by more than $1.5 million.More >>
The nature of the allegations have not been confirmed, but the state’s personnel cabinet, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, is compiling a report.More >>
WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan spoke with the sexual assault survivor who helped put a rapist behind bars for a 200-year sentence.More >>
