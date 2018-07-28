Thomas effectively seals his 1st Tour de France title - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Thomas effectively seals his 1st Tour de France title

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

ESPELETTE, France (AP) - Geraint Thomas effectively sealed his first Tour de France title on Saturday by protecting the yellow jersey in the penultimate stage time trial.

Thomas, a Welsh rider with Team Sky, takes a lead of 1 minute, 51 seconds over Tom Dumoulin into the mostly ceremonial finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday.

Dumoulin won the stage by one second ahead of four-time champion Chris Froome, who leapfrogged Primoz Roglic into third place overall.

Thomas finished third in the stage, 14 seconds behind.

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance

