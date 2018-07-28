Thomas effectively seals his 1st Tour de France title

(AP Photo/Bob Edme). France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey rides during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 31 kilometers (19.3 miles) with start in Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle...

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ESPELETTE, France (AP) - Geraint Thomas effectively sealed his first Tour de France title on Saturday by protecting the yellow jersey in the penultimate stage time trial.

Thomas, a Welsh rider with Team Sky, takes a lead of 1 minute, 51 seconds over Tom Dumoulin into the mostly ceremonial finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday.

Dumoulin won the stage by one second ahead of four-time champion Chris Froome, who leapfrogged Primoz Roglic into third place overall.

Thomas finished third in the stage, 14 seconds behind.

