Traffic Alert: Part of Bluegrass Parkway shut down due to I-64 E crash

Andrew is being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.More >>
No word on how long the area will be shut down.More >>
The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Any 501(c)(3) organization serving the Greater Louisville area, including Southern Indiana, can be nominated.More >>
South Louisville's Mz Piggy's ice cream shop is closing. The owner of the shop says he's working to stay in the neighborhood, but only has until August 15 to find a new location.More >>
