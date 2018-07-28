Traffic Alert: Part of Bluegrass Parkway shut down due to I-64 E crash

No word on how long the area will be shut down. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Parts of Bluegrass Parkway will be shut down Saturday morning due to a semi-truck wreck.

Police were called to the 16 mile-marker on I-64 eastbound around 11 a.m., MetroSafe confirmed.

A semi-truck went off the road and hit a tree. The truck was carrying a large object, MetroSafe said, and is leaking diesel fuel.

No word on how long the area will be shut down.

