Carroll Co man facing several child sexual exploitation charges

BEDFORD, KY (WAVE) - A Carroll County man is facing child sexual exploitation related charges after police said he shared files of child sexual exploitation online.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Leonard Andrew Jr., 33, on Thursday. KSP said he was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation which discovered him allegedly sharing explicit files of children.

Police went to a home in Bedford on Thursday where they seized equipment which was taken to a forensic lab, KSP said.

Andrew is charged with five counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. He faces one to five years for each charge.

Andrew is being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

