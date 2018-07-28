Brady: 'Ridiculous' to link Edelman suspension, body coach - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Brady: 'Ridiculous' to link Edelman suspension, body coach

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fades back to pass during the team's NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 27, 2018.
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs to the practice field during the team's NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs to the practice field during the team's NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 27, 2018.

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Tom Brady says it's "ridiculous" to suggest the suspension of Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is related to the quarterback's personal health coach.

The questions about coach Alex Guerrero on Saturday prompted Brady to abruptly end his first media availability of training camp.

Edelman brushed aside a similar question in his first comments since receiving his four-game ban for a drug-policy violation. He expressed his affinity for Guerrero.

Edelman and tight end Rob Gronkowski are among several Patriots who have also worked with Guerrero. Brady has relied on a fitness and nutrition program developed by Guerrero since 2004.

In January, Patriots CEO Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and Brady released a statement calling an ESPN report "flat-out inaccurate" that said there had been disputes between team officials and Guerrero regarding player-medical affairs.

