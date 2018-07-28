Ariya and Yang lead Ladies Scottish Open by 1 after round 3 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ariya and Yang lead Ladies Scottish Open by 1 after round 3

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) - Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang led the Ladies Scottish Open by one stroke after an increasingly tough scoring day in the third round on Saturday.

None of the top five broke par 71, as the wind picked up in the afternoon and grew to a howling 35 mph (55 kph) at Gullane.

Ariya and Yang carded 2-over rounds of 73 to be 8 under for the tournament.

Ariya bogeyed four holes before the Thai eagled the par-5 16th from 40 yards.

"I'm just really lucky," Ariya said. "I wanted to make birdie.

"When the wind started to blow, I said, 'Here is the Scottish Open, the real one.' I had so much fun, I hit everywhere."

Yang, on her 29th birthday, birdied her last hole to join Ariya at the top after three bogeys on the back nine.

Their closest challenger was Minjee Lee of Australia (71) at 7 under.

Two more South Koreans, Haeji Kang (71) and So Yeon Ryu (72), were a shot further adrift.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda (68), South Korea's Jin Young Ko (68), and Australia's Sarah Kemp (67) made ground to rise into contention. Kemp enjoyed the low round of the day after going out during the calmer morning. She was five off the lead.

American golfer Tiffany Joh, the overnight leader after a course-record 62 on Friday, played in the final group with Ariya and Yang and hit trouble. She dropped seven shots over six holes before the turn, and finished her round on 9-over 80. But she was only four shots back.

Sophia Popov of Germany was one of the early starters and earned a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth to follow an eagle on the second. She was seven shots off the lead.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Return by NK of possible remains stir relatives' hopes

    Return by NK of possible remains stir relatives' hopes

    Saturday, July 28 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-07-28 19:27:19 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-07-28 20:09:04 GMT
    (Staff Sgt. Quince Lanford/U.S. Army via AP). United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 cases of remains believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War and returned by...(Staff Sgt. Quince Lanford/U.S. Army via AP). United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 cases of remains believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War and returned by...
    News of 55 sets of remains said to be of U.S. service members heading home from North Korea has been welcomed by relatives of those still missing from the Korean War, but most know the odds of finding closure are...More >>
    News of 55 sets of remains said to be of U.S. service members heading home from North Korea has been welcomed by relatives of those still missing from the Korean War, but most know the odds of finding closure are long.More >>

  • Massive Northern California fire gets even bigger

    Massive Northern California fire gets even bigger

    Saturday, July 28 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-07-28 15:07:28 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-07-28 20:08:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Homes leveled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2018.(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Homes leveled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2018.
    In the small California community of Keswick, only a handful of homes remain.More >>
    In the small California community of Keswick, only a handful of homes remain.More >>

  • Experts say urban sprawl, climate change hike wildfire risk

    Experts say urban sprawl, climate change hike wildfire risk

    Saturday, July 28 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-07-28 17:12:19 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-07-28 20:08:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...
    A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State...More >>
    A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State are increasingly vulnerable to wildfires.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly