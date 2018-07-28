Norovirus infects 350 at Kentucky mall food court - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Norovirus infects 350 at Kentucky mall food court

By Erin O'Neil
LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Norovirus has been identified as the illness which made 350 people sick at a Kentucky mall food court. 

The Lexington Herald-Leader, citing a Lexington-Fayette County Health Department release, reports that test results from people who ate at the Fayette Mall food court were consistently positive for the virus, which is very contagious. 

On July 20, the Fayette Mall's Chick-Fil-A closed voluntarily after many employees reported becoming sick. The entire food court was closed on Monday for sanitization and cleaning. 

Food court restaurants reopened on Tuesday afternoon following a health department inspection. The court was inspected again on Thursday by the Environmental Health Department.

The majority of people who reported sickness became ill a day or two after eating at the food court, experiencing symptoms like vomiting, fever and diarrhea. 

