Norovirus infects 350 at Kentucky mall food court

Tuesday, July 17 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-07-17 17:25:20 GMT
Buying new camping gear can get very expensive, but these products offer great performance without breaking the bank, proving that you don't need to buy name brand equipment to have a good time in the backcountry.More >>
Buying new camping gear can get very expensive, but these products offer great performance without breaking the bank, proving that you don't need to buy name brand equipment to have a good time in the backcountry.More >>
Monday, July 16 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-07-16 21:24:58 GMT
Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and that means deals, deals, deals. We've been scouring through endless pages on Amazon looking for the best, and we've rounded up a good list of smartwatch deals if you're looking for...More >>
Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and that means deals, deals, deals. We've been scouring through endless pages on Amazon looking for the best, and we've rounded up a good list of smartwatch deals if you're looking for one.More >>
Monday, April 30 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-04-30 19:59:39 GMT
If you're ready to kick-start your fitness regimen (or just take your current one to the next level), we've created a quick rundown of the best, most current Fitbit deals to help you decide which one is best for you.More >>
If you're ready to kick-start your fitness regimen (or just take your current one to the next level), we've created a quick rundown of the best, most current Fitbit deals to help you decide which one is best for you.More >>
Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:05 AM EDT2018-05-01 12:05:09 GMT
The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.More >>
The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.More >>
LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Norovirus has been identified as the illness which made 350 people sick at a Kentucky mall food court.
The Lexington Herald-Leader, citing a Lexington-Fayette County Health Department release, reports that test results from people who ate at the Fayette Mall food court were consistently positive for the virus, which is very contagious.