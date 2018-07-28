Harvick goes for 1st career Pocono Raceway win from the pole - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Harvick goes for 1st career Pocono Raceway win from the pole

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Kyle Busch looks over his car after practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Long Pond, Pa.
(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Jimmie Johnson drives through the garage area during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Long Pond, Pa.
(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Brad Keselowski prepares to climb into his car during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Long Pond, Pa.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) - Kevin Harvick's bid for his first Pocono Raceway victory will start from the rear of the field.

Harvick had turned a lap of 177.750 mph on Saturday to win the pole and Kyle Busch joined him on the front row at Pocono but both cars had their qualifying sessions tossed out when they failed inspection.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Daniel Suarez starts first at Pocono.

Harvick has yet to win a Cup race at Pocono or Kentucky Speedway.

Harvick was a favorite to get that coveted checkered flag in the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. He leads the series with six wins and is coming off a win last week at New Hampshire.

He's made a habit of reeling off victories: Harvick won three straight early in the season and won two straight races in May.

But over 400 miles on a 2 1/2-mile triangle track, there's ample time for Harvick and Busch to race their way to the front.

Busch won the Trucks Series race on Saturday then momentarily joined Harvick on the front row. Busch has five wins this season and has formed with Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. the Big Three of NASCAR. The trio have won 15 of 20 Cup races.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson starts 15th in his 600th career race.

