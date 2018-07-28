John Isner reaches 8th Atlanta Open final - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

John Isner reaches 8th Atlanta Open final

ATLANTA (AP) - Top-seeded John Isner advanced to the BB&T Atlanta Open final for the eighth time, beating fourth-seeded Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-1 on Saturday.

Seeking his fifth victory at Atlantic Station in the last six years, Isner will face eighth-seeded Ryan Harrison in a rematch of Isner's victory in the final last year. Harrison beat Cameron Norrie of Britain 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the night match.

"I know a lot about Ryan," Isner said. "There are no secrets there. I know a lot about him. We are good friends and it'll be a rematch of last year, so it'll be cool."

Isner improved to 4-1 against Ebden, rebounding for a loss in the Australian Open.

"It was tough," Isner said. "Just like yesterday, I was able to get out early in the third set and that definitely took some pressure off. I'm very happy to be back in the final here. I need to get in the air conditioning and just rest so I could be ready for tomorrow."

Isner improved to 30-4 in the event, winning his third match in Atlanta after a 6-hour, 36-minute loss - with a 26-24 fifth set - to Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon semifinals. The 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia star won the Miami Open in April for his 13th ATP Tour title.

Isner is 8-1 in the Atlanta semifinals, with the lone loss coming to Andy Roddick in 2012. Isner's only other losses in the event came in the finals, to Mardi Fish in 2010 and 2011 and Nick Kyrgios in 2016. Isner won three straight titles from 2013-15.

