2 shot in Portland neighborhood

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
The scene on N. 22nd Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The scene on N. 22nd Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Portland neighborhood, Metrosafe confirms.

A call came in of a possible shooting at 9:09 p.m., Metrosafe said.

Two people were shot, Metrosafe said. One of the victims walked towards 22nd and Bank Street. 

At least one person has been transported.

Police and EMS were both on scene.

This story will be updated. 

